Galatasaray come out ahead in match week 8 in the Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig after rivals Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and Besiktas all dropped points.



On Saturday, Lions defeated Antalyaspor at an away game with a single goal in the last minutes to stay at the top of the league with 18 points.

Manager Fatih Terim used defender Maicon and subbed in defensive midfielder Ryan Donk in the forward area in the final minutes of the match to find the winning goal, and Donk did just that with a header.



On Sunday at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir drew 0-0 in a match hindered by controversial referee decisions.



With this result, Fenerbahce with 8 points stayed in 15th place in the league, 10 points away from the leader while Basaksehir placed second with 15 points.





VAR BREAKS DOWN



Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system broke down for couple minutes in Fenerbahce - Medipol Basaksehir match while referee disallowed Basaksehir's goal due to controversial off-side position.



Medipol Basaksehir coach Abdullah Avci said referee did not allow the clear goal while Elia, the player who scored the disallowed goal, said in Twitter that "I swear this has nothing to do with football. They stole my goal."



On Sunday evening, Besiktas also drew Atiker Konyaspor 2-2 and placed third with 15 points. Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida was sent off in the 28th minute due to playing handball, resulting in a penalty for opponents.



Despite going up 2-1 in the match within two quick goals in two minutes, Besiktas could not hold on and conceded a goal in the stoppage time to drop two points in Konya.



Here are the full results in Super Lig's match week 8:



Kasimpasa - Goztepe: 3-1

Kayserispor - Caykur Rizespor: 2-2

Bursaspor - MKE Ankaragucu: 1-0

BB Erzurumspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-0

Antalyaspor - Galatasaray: 0-1

Yeni Malatyaspor - Sivasspor: 4-4

Fenerbahce - Basaksehir: 0-0

Akhisarspor - Trabzonspor: 1-3

Atiker Konyaspor - Besiktas: 2-2