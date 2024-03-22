Formula 1 fever to hit Australia this weekend

Formula 1 is set to travel to Australia as the Round 3 of the 2024 season will be held in Melbourne on Sunday. The 2024 Australian Grand Prix will be run at the 5.278-kilometer (3.27-mile) Albert Park Circuit over 58 laps.

Melbourne's Albert Park has hosted the Australian Grand Prix since 1996. The race was held in Adelaide before. The 2020 and 2021 Australian Grands Prix were previously canceled for the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday's race will start at 0400GMT.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the first two rounds of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia earlier in March.

TOP 5 DRIVERS OF THIS SEASON

1- Max Verstappen (The Netherlands): 51 points

2- Sergio Perez (Mexico): 36

3- Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 28

4- George Russell (Great Britain): 18

5- Oscar Piastri (Australia): 16

2024 CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

1- Red Bull: 87

2- Ferrari: 49

3- McLaren: 28

4- Mercedes: 26

5- Aston Martin: 13