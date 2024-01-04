Haberler Football Birmingham City sack manager Wayne Rooney

Birmingham City sacked their manager Wayne Rooney on Tuesday after 15 matches in charge of the English football club.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 04 Ocak 2024 Perşembe
Birmingham City sacked their manager Wayne Rooney on Tuesday after 15 matches in charge of the English football club.

"Birmingham City has today parted company with Manager, Wayne Rooney, and First Team Coach, Carl Robinson," the second-tier Championship club said in a statement.

Former England and Manchester United star Rooney, 38, was hired on Oct. 11.

"Unfortunately, Wayne's time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction," Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook said.

Rooney thanked the club co-owners and chief executive for giving him an opportunity to manage Birmingham City.

"Football is a results business and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be," Rooney said on X.

"However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed," he said.

Birmingham City have 28 points to be in the number 20 spot in Championship standings.

"Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback," Rooney added.

"I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager."

Rooney previously managed English lower-division club Derby County and MLS club DC United.

