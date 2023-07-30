Haberler Football Guler headed back to Madrid for knee treatment, says club

Real Madrid confirmed on Saturday that after a knee injury was found, Arda Guler will leave pre-season training camp in the US for treatment in Spain.

Real Madrid confirmed on Saturday that after a knee injury was found, Arda Guler will leave pre-season training camp in the US for treatment in Spain.

"Following tests carried out on our new signing Arda Guler, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the internal meniscus of his right knee," the football club said in a statement. "The player will be transferred to Madrid in the next few hours to continue with a specific course of treatment."

Guler, 18, moved to Real Madrid from Istanbul club Fenerbahce at the beginning of July on a six-year contract.

He made six goals and claimed seven assists last season in 35 matches for Fenerbahce, which came second in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

The Turkish wunderkind also led Fenerbahce to win the 2022-23 Turkish Cup.

