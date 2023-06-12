Toppmöller becomes Eintracht Frankfurt's new head coach

He succeeds Oliver Glasner.
"I have been following Dino's path for a long time and in Leipzig I was able to see for myself his way of working, which is characterized by a high level of tactical understanding and analytical skills," sporting director Markus Krösche said in the statement. "The way he plays football fits in with our philosophy."
Toppmöller, formerly assistant to Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich, has his first head coaching job in the Bundesliga.
"Because of my past, I have always had a special relationship with Eintracht," said Toppmöller, seen as a top candidate for the post for weeks.
"I am all the more delighted now to be able to be part of Eintracht again and would like to drive forward the positive development with my coaching team, the team and all the staff at the club," he said.