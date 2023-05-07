Haberler Football Juve beat Atalanta to move second in Serie A

Juve beat Atalanta to move second in Serie A

Juventus moved up to second in Serie A on Sunday after a 2-0 win at fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta, whose fans racially abused Juve goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 07 Mayıs 2023 Pazar 16:41
Juve beat Atalanta to move second in Serie A

Juventus moved up to second in Serie A on Sunday after a 2-0 win at fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta, whose fans racially abused Juve goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic.

Engand youth international Iling-Junior netted 55 minutes into his first start in Italy's top flight before Vlahovic finished the job deep in stoppage time.

He then goaded a section of the home supporters after being targetted with racist chants, earning himself a booking for his troubles.

Juve are two points ahead of Lazio who were beaten at AC Milan on Saturday and, as things stand, have a good chance of making the Champions League next season.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are five points in front of fifth-placed Milan but their hopes of qualifying for Europe's top club competition depend on an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ruling on alleged illicit transfer activity.

Last month Italy's highest sporting court revoked a 15-point penalty inflicted on Juve in January by the FIGC's appeals tribunal, who have to come to a new judgement.

Juve can also qualify for the Champions League via the Europa League, with the first leg of their semi-final against Sevilla coming up in Turin on Thursday.

Later on Sunday, Napoli make their first appearance in front of their home fans since becoming Italian champions for the first time since 1990 when they host Fiorentina.

DİĞER
Son dakika Beşiktaş transfer haberleri: Şenol Güneş'ten flaş transfer kararı! Yıldız ismin geri dönüşünü veto etti...
Milli irade Başkan Erdoğan'ın yanında! Üsküdar'da sevgi seli: "Reis seni yalnız bırakmayacağız, dualarımız sizinle"
F.Bahçe'de flaş Sörloth gelişmesi!
Cimbom Fenerbahçe'nin yıldızının peşine düştü!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Napoli win their 1st Italian Serie A title since 1990
Dortmund director Watzke won't further fuel penalty discussion
15 Mayıs'ta okullar tatil mi, öğretmenler izinli mi?
Doğalgaz hangi tarihler arasında ücretsiz?
EYT'lilerin Ramazan Bayramı ikramiyesi ne zaman yatacak 2023?
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Kadınlar Süper Ligi'nde derbi heyecanı yaşanacak! Kadınlar Süper Ligi'nde derbi heyecanı yaşanacak! 17:13
Final serisinde ilk maç Fenerbahçe'nin! Final serisinde ilk maç Fenerbahçe'nin! 17:04
Razgatlıoğlu İspanya'da ikinci kez yarıştı! Razgatlıoğlu İspanya'da ikinci kez yarıştı! 16:55
Rıza Çalımbay'dan Yatabare'ye eleştiri Rıza Çalımbay'dan Yatabare'ye eleştiri 16:40
Çağdaş Bodrumspor, Basketbol Süper Ligi'ne yükseldi Çağdaş Bodrumspor, Basketbol Süper Ligi'ne yükseldi 16:20
TFF'den yabancı kuralı açıklaması! TFF'den yabancı kuralı açıklaması! 15:33
Daha Eski
Juventus Atalanta engelini rahat geçti! Juventus Atalanta engelini rahat geçti! 15:32
Ümraniyespor 'Umut' dağıttı! Ümraniyespor 'Umut' dağıttı! 15:32
Konyaspor-Kayserispor | CANLI Konyaspor-Kayserispor | CANLI 15:09
F.Bahçe'den hakem açıklaması! F.Bahçe'den hakem açıklaması! 14:53
Aslan'a golcü transferinde zorlu rakipler! Aslan'a golcü transferinde zorlu rakipler! 14:48
Giresunspor - Fenerbahçe maçı hangi kanalda? Giresunspor - Fenerbahçe maçı hangi kanalda? 14:39