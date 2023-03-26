Haberler Football Argentine Football Federation renames training facility after Messi

Argentine Football Federation renames training facility after Messi

The Argentine Football Federation (AFA) announced Saturday that it renamed its training facility after superstar Lionel Messi.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 26 Mart 2023 Pazar 17:07
Argentine Football Federation renames training facility after Messi

The Argentine Football Federation (AFA) announced Saturday that it renamed its training facility after superstar Lionel Messi.

"A new recognition was consummated for our captain, who has already immortalized his figure based on goals, dribbling, assists, emotions, but now also with his name carved on the foundation stone of the new building that stands next to the entrance of the recognized first level property," AFA said in a statement.

"This Sports Housing Complex in Ezeiza from today will carry a new name: 'Lionel Andrés Messi,'" said President Claudio Tapia in a speech for the event.

After the president, Messi took the stage and said: "Thank you all very much for being here. I am grateful to 'Chiqui' (Tapia) for this recognition, it is very important to me. I have been coming to this property for 20 years and since I entered, I felt a very special energy. Until today, every, every time I enter, I feel a very particular energy in this property."

Messi, 35, led the national football team to their third World Cup title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December.


DİĞER
KARABAĞ GALATASARAY MAÇI CANLI İZLE EKRANI: Karabağ Galatasaray hazırlık maçı canlı yayın şifresiz mi yayınlanacak?
Karsu Dönmez'in nenesi Hatay depreminde enkazdan çıkarılmıştı... Kahreden haber geldi "nur içinde yat" dedi ünlülerden mesaj yağdı
Kartal'ın gündemine sürpriz bir isim geldi!
F.Bahçe'de tutunamamıştı! G.Saray yeni sezon için listesine aldı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Morocco stun Brazil in friendly international
Türkiye to take on Armenia in first EURO 2024 qualifier match
2023-YÖKDİL/1 soru ve cevap anahtarı PDF indir!
YÖKDİL sonuçları ne zaman açıklanacak 2023?
İstanbul barajları doluluk oranı (26 Mart 2023)
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
G.Saray'ın Karabağ maçı 11'i belli oldu! G.Saray'ın Karabağ maçı 11'i belli oldu! 17:58
Trabzonspor'un yeni başkanı Ertuğrul Doğan! Trabzonspor'un yeni başkanı Ertuğrul Doğan! 17:38
Eczacıbaşı galibiyet serisini 21 maça çıkardı! Eczacıbaşı galibiyet serisini 21 maça çıkardı! 17:05
Kartal'ın gündemine sürpriz bir isim geldi! Kartal'ın gündemine sürpriz bir isim geldi! 16:40
F.Bahçe'de büyük kriz! Joao Pedro gönderiliyor F.Bahçe'de büyük kriz! Joao Pedro gönderiliyor 16:35
Jesus'tan Flamengo açıklaması! Jesus'tan Flamengo açıklaması! 16:33
Daha Eski
Kim Min-Jae sinirlendi! "Bu tür saçmalıklar..." Kim Min-Jae sinirlendi! "Bu tür saçmalıklar..." 16:14
Bodrum'da gol sesi çıkmadı! Bodrum'da gol sesi çıkmadı! 15:31
Büyükçekmece evinde Aliağa'yı farklı geçti! Büyükçekmece evinde Aliağa'yı farklı geçti! 15:30
Bursaspor ayrılığı resmen duyurdu! Bursaspor ayrılığı resmen duyurdu! 14:54
GS hazırlık maçı hangi kanalda? GS hazırlık maçı hangi kanalda? 14:43
Karabağ-G.Saray yayın bilgileri! Karabağ-G.Saray yayın bilgileri! 14:35