Chelsea confirm signing of Fofana on long-term contract

Chelsea confirmed on Saturday the signing of David Datro Fofana from Norway's Molde until 2029 with an option to extend for another year.

"Hello dear fans, I'm here, I've arrived well and I'm very happy to sign for the club of my dreams. I'll see you soon on the pitch, cheers!" Fofana said after the signing ceremony.

The Blues described Fofana as a prolific goal scorer and one of European football's most promising young talents.

"The Ivorian's combination of pace, skill and strength make him a versatile striker, capable of scoring goals but especially adept at holding up the ball and retaining possession under pressure," Chelsea said in a statement.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast player produced 24 goals and 10 assists in 65 matches for Molde.

Fofana, who has two caps for the Ivory Coast national team, began his football career in the capital team of his country, Abidjan City FC.

Meanwhile, the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

