Haberler Football France star Benzema to miss World Cup because of thigh injury

France star Karim Benzema will not play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of a thigh injury, the French football body confirmed Saturday.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said the Les Bleus forward picked up the injury to his left quadriceps that forced him to pull out of the tournament.

Benzema, 34, who won the prestigious Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award in October after a splendid season with Real Madrid, left the training session Saturday after feeling pain in his thigh.

Then underwent an MRI in a Doha hospital.

The FFF added that Benzema will need three weeks to recover.

It means he will not play for France in the World Cup that will start Sunday.

Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Kingsley Coman and Marcus Thuram will shape France's forward at the World Cup.

France were previously troubled by injuries to central midfielders and regulars Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, and forward Christopher Nkunku.

Pogba and Kante had already been injured. But Nkunku suffered a knee injury during this week's training with France.

Kolo Muani replaced Nkunku.

In Qatar 2022, defending world champions France are in the same group as Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

France will first play Nov. 22 against Australia.

