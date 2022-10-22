Former Bayern Munich, France winger Franck Ribery retires from football

Franck Ribery, a former Bayern Munich and France winger, ended his football career on Friday, at age 39.

"Dear friends, dear fans, I wanted to make this short video to tell you that the time has come for me to retire from playing football. With you and your support, I was able to make my dream become a reality, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart." Ribery said on Instagram.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup silver medalist said that a persistent knee injury forced him to quit playing the game immediately.

Ribery thanked his family, teammates, head coaches and staff at the clubs he played for.

"This is the end of a chapter, my chapter as a player, but not the end of my professional story, you can be sure of that," he added.

Ribery played for Metz, Galatasaray and Olympique Marseille before his sensational move to Bayern Munich, where he became a world-class player.

He was a Bayern Munich regular in 2007-2019 to win many championships such as the 2013 UEFA Champions League, 2013 FIFA Club World Cup, nine Bundesliga titles (2008, 2010, 2013-2019), and a UEFA Super Cup in 2013.

As an individual award, Ribery took the 2013 UEFA Best Player in Europe award while playing for the German powerhouse.

Following his leave from Bayern Munich, Ribery played for Italian clubs Fiorentina and Salernitana most recently.