Haberler Football Costa Rica's Galo positive for banned steroid ahead of World Cup

Costa Rica's Galo positive for banned steroid ahead of World Cup

Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo tested positive for a banned substance in September, the country's football federation (FCRF) announced on Tuesday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 19 Ekim 2022 Çarşamba 09:04
Costa Rica's Galo positive for banned steroid ahead of World Cup

Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo tested positive for a banned substance in September, the country's football federation (FCRF) announced on Tuesday.

Galo, 22, was found to have traces of anabolic steroid clostebol in his urine during examinations after a 2-2 draw with South Korea last month.

"The Costa Rican football federation announce that it has received a letter from FIFA notifying of the result of a doping test," the FCRF said.

"Orlando Galo Calderon tested positive for a banned product," it added.

Galo has between three and seven days to appeal and after the time period FIFA will decide whether to impose a suspension or not.

Los Ticos start their Group E campaign against Spain on November 23 before also facing Japan and Germany.

DİĞER
Fenomen Selin Yağcıoğlu'ndan ayrılan Berk Atan yeni bir aşka mı yelken açtı!
2023 Plan ve Bütçe Komisyonu'nda kırsalda istihdama ve üretime kalkan! 2.6 milyon istihdama 374 milyarlık destek
Cimbom'a Depay müjdesi! Ocak ayında...
Düşüşün sebebi taktikte gizli! Jesus'tan psikolojik savunma
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Neymar arrives at Barcelona court to stand trial on corruption, fraud charges
Basaksehir through to knockout stage in Europa Conference League
İstanbul barajlardaki doluluk oranı (19 Ekim 2022)
İstanbul su kesintisi olan ilçeler (19 Ekim 2022)
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2022 - İstanbul ezan saatleri
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe'de Arda Güler zirvesi! 2 milyon euro... F.Bahçe'de Arda Güler zirvesi! 2 milyon euro... 09:51
F.Bahçe Beko'nun konuğu Valencia Basket F.Bahçe Beko'nun konuğu Valencia Basket 09:48
G.Saray - Kastamonuspor maçı saat kaçta? G.Saray - Kastamonuspor maçı saat kaçta? 09:46
Elche - Real Madrid maçı ne zaman? Elche - Real Madrid maçı ne zaman? 09:41
Resmi başvuru yapılacak! İşte o gelişme Resmi başvuru yapılacak! İşte o gelişme 09:40
Cimbom'a Depay müjdesi! Ocak ayında... Cimbom'a Depay müjdesi! Ocak ayında... 09:39
Daha Eski
Real Sociedad - Mallorca maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | İspanya La Liga Real Sociedad - Mallorca maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | İspanya La Liga 09:36
Valladolid - Celta Vigo maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | İspanya La Liga Valladolid - Celta Vigo maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | İspanya La Liga 09:27
Son şampiyon Warriors kaldığı yerden! Son şampiyon Warriors kaldığı yerden! 09:18
Cadiz - Real Betis maçı ne zaman? Cadiz - Real Betis maçı ne zaman? 09:14
Kırklarelispor - 52 Orduspor FK maçı saat kaçta? Kırklarelispor - 52 Orduspor FK maçı saat kaçta? 09:14
Düşüşün sebebi taktikte gizli! Jesus'tan psikolojik savunma Düşüşün sebebi taktikte gizli! Jesus'tan psikolojik savunma 09:13