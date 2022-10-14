Basaksehir through to knockout stage in Europa Conference League

Türkiye's Medipol Basaksehir qualified for the knockout phase in the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday with a 3-0 win against Latvia's RFS.
Basaksehir winger Deniz Turuc scored the opener in the 11th minute at Istanbul's Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.
Italian forward Stefano Okaka scored a brace in the 45th and 72nd minutes as the Turkish club sealed a 3-0 victory at home.
Basaksehir have 10 points in four matches to clinch a berth in the knockout stage with two games to spare.
Italy's Fiorentina are in second position with seven points after they hammered Scotland's Hearts 5-1 in Florence.
Hearts have three points and RFS have two points in Group A.
The Fiorentina vs. Basaksehir clash in Italy on Oct. 27 will shape the top of this group, a critical match for both clubs.
Results:
Medipol Basaksehir-RFS: 3-0
Fiorentina-Hearts: 5-1
Austria Vienna-Villarreal: 0-1
Partizan-Koln: 2-0
Apollon-AZ Alkmaar: 1-0
Djurgarden-Gent: 4-2
Cluj-Slavia Prague: 2-0
Slovan Bratislava-Basel: 3-3
Steaua Bucharest-Silkeborg: 0-5
West Ham United-Anderlecht: 2-1
H. Beer-Sheva-Lech Poznan: 1-1
Nice-Slovacko: 1-2
Vaduz-Dnipro: 1-2
Shamrock Rovers-Molde: 0-2
Ballkani-Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-2
Zalgiris-Pyunik: 2-1