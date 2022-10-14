Basaksehir through to knockout stage in Europa Conference League

Türkiye's Medipol Basaksehir qualified for the knockout phase in the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday with a 3-0 win against Latvia's RFS.

Basaksehir winger Deniz Turuc scored the opener in the 11th minute at Istanbul's Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Italian forward Stefano Okaka scored a brace in the 45th and 72nd minutes as the Turkish club sealed a 3-0 victory at home.

Basaksehir have 10 points in four matches to clinch a berth in the knockout stage with two games to spare.

Italy's Fiorentina are in second position with seven points after they hammered Scotland's Hearts 5-1 in Florence.

Hearts have three points and RFS have two points in Group A.

The Fiorentina vs. Basaksehir clash in Italy on Oct. 27 will shape the top of this group, a critical match for both clubs.

Results:

Medipol Basaksehir-RFS: 3-0

Fiorentina-Hearts: 5-1

Austria Vienna-Villarreal: 0-1

Partizan-Koln: 2-0

Apollon-AZ Alkmaar: 1-0

Djurgarden-Gent: 4-2

Cluj-Slavia Prague: 2-0

Slovan Bratislava-Basel: 3-3

Steaua Bucharest-Silkeborg: 0-5

West Ham United-Anderlecht: 2-1

H. Beer-Sheva-Lech Poznan: 1-1

Nice-Slovacko: 1-2

Vaduz-Dnipro: 1-2

Shamrock Rovers-Molde: 0-2

Ballkani-Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-2

Zalgiris-Pyunik: 2-1