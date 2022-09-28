Haberler Football Brazil forward Richarlison faces racist act in Tunisia friendly as fan throws banana at him

Brazil forward Richarlison faces racist act in Tunisia friendly as fan throws banana at him

Brazil forward Richarlison encountered a racist incident in a Tuesday football friendly against Tunisia in Paris as a fan in the crowd threw a banana at the Tottenham Hotspur star.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Eylül 2022 Çarşamba 14:25
Brazil forward Richarlison faces racist act in Tunisia friendly as fan throws banana at him

Brazil forward Richarlison encountered a racist incident in a Tuesday football friendly against Tunisia in Paris as a fan in the crowd threw a banana at the Tottenham Hotspur star.

The Brazilian national team hammered 10-man Tunisia 5-1 at Parc des Princes as Richarlison was among the scorers in the game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Richarlison put the ball into Tunisia's net in the first half as Brazil doubled the gap in the match.

He ran towards the corner flag to celebrate his team's second goal.

A banana was thrown at him from the stands while the 25-year-old was celebrating.

Following the match, the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) condemned the racist act against Richarlison.

The association's head Ednaldo Rodrigues said he was "shocked" by the incident, and stricter measures against racism should be taken globally.

"We must always remember that we are all the same, no matter what color, race, or religion. Fighting racism is not a cause, it is a fundamental change to sweep this type of crime from the entire planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe", Rodrigues said.

Racism is still one of the major global problems in sports, and FIFA and its football confederations have been fighting against it.

In 2019, FIFA announced tougher sanctions to combat racism and any form of discriminatory behavior.

According to the FIFA Disciplinary Code's Article 13, which was named Discrimination, whomever performs any discriminatory or derogatory words, or actions are sanctioned for "at least ten matches or a specific period, or any other appropriate disciplinary measure."

If a club or association's supporters do it for the first time, the club or association will play a match with "a limited number of spectators" and fined at least CHF 20,000 or nearly $20,180.

If the violation is repeated, FIFA may impose further sanctions such as a fine, points deduction, playing one or more matches without spectators, forfeiting of a match, or expulsion from a tournament.

DİĞER
Demet Özdemir'in balkon pozu hayran bıraktı! Sosyal medyayı yıktı geçti!
Müge Anlı ortaya çıkardı Türkiye bu olayı konuştu! Lina Nazlı Erbay'ın cenazesinde ağlatan anlar
Galatasaray'da büyük operasyon! Görüşmeler başlıyor
Buruk transferde ince eleyip sık dokuyor!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Haaland scores against his ex-club Dortmund
Icardi, Batshuayi, Dele Alli, Maxi Gomez, others prefer Turkish Super Lig for 2022-23 season
Dualı ve resimli Mevlid Kandili mesajları
POLİS BANKA PROMOSYONU NE KADAR?
2023 yeni asgari ücret zammı belli oldu mu?
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Kastamonuspor penaltılarla turladı Kastamonuspor penaltılarla turladı 15:43
Galatasaray'da büyük operasyon! Görüşmeler başlıyor Galatasaray'da büyük operasyon! Görüşmeler başlıyor 15:15
Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Favori ve kırmızı kart..." Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Favori ve kırmızı kart..." 14:52
Beşiktaş-F.Bahçe derbisinin hakemi açıklandı! Beşiktaş-F.Bahçe derbisinin hakemi açıklandı! 14:43
Fırtına Kayserispor maçı hazırlıklarını sürdürdü! Fırtına Kayserispor maçı hazırlıklarını sürdürdü! 14:40
Dele Alli derbide oynayacak mı? Valerien Ismael... Dele Alli derbide oynayacak mı? Valerien Ismael... 14:27
Daha Eski
Eski hocasından Yusuf sözleri! "Hata etti" Eski hocasından Yusuf sözleri! "Hata etti" 14:15
Bayern Münih'ten Valerien Ismael paylaşımı Bayern Münih'ten Valerien Ismael paylaşımı 14:10
Pelkas konuştu! Hull'de kalacak mı? Pelkas konuştu! Hull'de kalacak mı? 13:27
F.Bahçe'de bir ayrılık daha! Yeni takımı... F.Bahçe'de bir ayrılık daha! Yeni takımı... 12:54
Kaloğlu Eyüpspor'u gözüne kestirdi! Kaloğlu Eyüpspor'u gözüne kestirdi! 12:47
Karaman'a hakaret eden taraftara hapis şoku! Karaman'a hakaret eden taraftara hapis şoku! 12:13