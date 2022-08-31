Brazilian winger Antony moves to Manchester United from Ajax

Manchester United have agreed to sign Ajax winger Antony Matheus dos Santos, the Dutch football club announced on Tuesday.

"Ajax and Manchester United have reached an agreement about the transfer of Antony Matheus dos Santos. The transfer is subject to medical and contractual details of both clubs and player. The winger is under contract at Ajax until June 30, 2025," Ajax said in a statement.

Manchester United would pay a €95 million ($95 million) transfer fee, including add-ons, and could potentially rise to $100 million, the Amsterdam club added.

Scoring 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 matches for Ajax, Antony won back-to-back top-tier Dutch Eredivisie titles in 2021 and 2022.

The 22-year-old won the Dutch Cup in 2021, and has also played for Brazil's Sao Paulo.