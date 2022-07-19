Haberler Football Enzo Zidane signs for Spanish 3rd division club Fuenlabrada

Enzo Zidane, the oldest of French football legend Zinedine Zidane's four sons, has signed for a season with Fuenlabrada, the Spanish third division club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old midfielder came through the youth system at Real Madrid where he made his debut for the B team in 2014.

He spent last season at French Ligue 2 club Rodez, a team that has links with the Zidane family, playing 15 league games.

"Fuenlabrada and Enzo Zidane have reached an agreement for the midfielder to play next season," the Madrid club announced.

"The Frenchman arrives free and signs for a season."

Since leaving Real in 2017 Zidane has been at several clubs without ever succeeding in establishing himself: Alaves in the Spanish second division, Lausanne in Switzerland and CD Aves in the Portuguese second division.

