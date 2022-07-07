Haberler Football Borussia Dortmund sign Ivorian forward Haller

Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday signed Ivorian forward Sebastien Haller, the German football club said.

"UEFA Champions League participants Borussia Dortmund have signed Sebastien Haller. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international is leaving Dutch outfit Ajax to join BVB, where he has penned a deal until 30 June 2026," Borussia Dortmund said in a statement. 

The German team said on Twitter that Haller will wear the number 9 shirt.

Haller last played for Dutch club Ajax to score 47 goals in 65 matches during his one-and-half season spell at the Amsterdam club.

The French-born Ivorian player won back-to-back top-tier Dutch Eredivisie titles in 2021 and 2022 while playing for Ajax.

Haller scored 21 goals to be the Dutch league's top scorer in the 2021-22 season. He separately scored 11 Champions League goals last season.

Apart from Ajax, he has also played for French club Auxerre, Dutch team Utrecht, Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt, and England's West Ham United.


