Nominees for Premier League Player of Season award announced

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne, Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, Son Heung-min of Tottenham, and James Ward-Prowse of Southampton were nominated for EA Sports-backed the award.

The voting by fans on the Premier League's website will end on Monday. The winner will be determined after the fan votes are combined with 20 club captains and a panel of football experts.

Manchester United's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly not on the nominees list, despite being named as the Player of the Month twice, in September 2021 and in April 2022.