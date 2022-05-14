Haberler Football Nominees for Premier League Player of Season award announced

Nominees for Premier League Player of Season award announced

Nominees for the English Premier League's Player of the Season award for 2021/22 were announced on Friday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 14 Mayıs 2022 Cumartesi 08:02
Nominees for Premier League Player of Season award announced

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne, Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, Son Heung-min of Tottenham, and James Ward-Prowse of Southampton were nominated for EA Sports-backed the award.

The voting by fans on the Premier League's website will end on Monday. The winner will be determined after the fan votes are combined with 20 club captains and a panel of football experts.

Manchester United's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly not on the nominees list, despite being named as the Player of the Month twice, in September 2021 and in April 2022.

DİĞER
Azeri kızı Günel estetikle bambaşka biri olmuştu! Günel Zeynalova'nın annesi güzelliğiyle kızını solladı! 'Abla kardeş gibisiniz’
Yasemin Özilhan diyet tarifi verdi ortalık karıştı: Tok, açın halinden ne anlar
Vuslat zamanı! Şampiyon kupasına kavuşuyor
Sörloth transferinde flaş gelişme!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Messi world's highest-paid athlete on Forbes 2022 list
Coutinho joins Aston Villa on permanent deal
AÖF SINAVA GİRİŞ BELGESİ 2022
ECZACILAR GÜNÜ MESAJLARI
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe'de temaslar sıklaştı! Sörloth olmazsa Aboubakar F.Bahçe'de temaslar sıklaştı! Sörloth olmazsa Aboubakar 01:25
Ve mutlu son! Serdar Aziz imzayı atıyor Ve mutlu son! Serdar Aziz imzayı atıyor 01:23
Play-Off’ta iki maç da berabere Play-Off’ta iki maç da berabere 01:22
Ve mutlu son! Serdar Aziz imzayı atıyor Ve mutlu son! Serdar Aziz imzayı atıyor 01:20
Filede destan yazdık Filede destan yazdık 01:20
Demirel'den Fenerbahçe sözleri! Hedefini açıkladı Demirel'den Fenerbahçe sözleri! Hedefini açıkladı 01:03
Daha Eski
Nelsson'dan flaş Arda Güler cevabı! Nelsson'dan flaş Arda Güler cevabı! 01:02
F.Bahçe bombaları patlatıyor! Transferde Jesus detayı F.Bahçe bombaları patlatıyor! Transferde Jesus detayı 01:02
Vidal Cimbom'un radarında! Vidal Cimbom'un radarında! 01:02
Volkan Demirel'den Fenerbahçe'ye transfer kıyağı! Volkan Demirel'den Fenerbahçe'ye transfer kıyağı! 01:02
Filenin Sultanları’nın kadrosu açıklandı! Filenin Sultanları’nın kadrosu açıklandı! 00:54
Mesut Özil'e çifte talip! Ayrılıyor mu? Mesut Özil'e çifte talip! Ayrılıyor mu? 00:54