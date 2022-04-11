No winner in Premier League top spot battle between Man City, Liverpool

City's Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne drew first blood in the 5th minute at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Just five minutes later, Liverpool equalized the score with Diogo Jota but the Citizens grabbed the lead once more with Gabriel Jesus in the 36th minute.

The Reds' attacker Sadio Mane equalized the score once more in the 46th minute and the game ended 2-2.

Liverpool, who got their first draw after 10 consecutive league wins, have failed to clinch a win in their last five Premier League games against Manchester City.

The City top the league standings with 74 points, while Liverpool are placed second with 73 points.