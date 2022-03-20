FIFA allocates $1M to help war victims in Ukraine

FIFA on Saturday sent medical kits to the Ukrainian football body and allocated $1 million to the FIFA Foundation for the war victims in the country.

"An initial shipment of humanitarian supplies has already been delivered to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), while a total of USD 1 million has been allocated for action to be taken," the world football's governing body said in a statement.

"In the face of this conflict, we want to do our part and support the people in Ukraine and the ones who have fled the war," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

The Russia-Ukraine war since on Feb. 24 has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 847 civilians have been killed and 1,399 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while noting that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

Over 3.32 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.