Host nation Cameroon wins Africa Cup of Nations opener

Former Besiktas player Vincent Aboubakar scored twice for Cameroon in the 40th and 48th minutes while Burkina Faso's goal came from Gustavo Sangare in the 24th minute at Olembe Stadium in the capital Yaounde.

With this victory, Cameroon leads Group A with three points while Burkina Faso is third with none. Five-time champions Cameroon are the host nation of the 33rd edition of Africa's flagship competition, which is held every two years.

After the group stage is completed with 24 teams in six groups on Jan. 20, the Round of 16 will be held from Jan. 23-26. The final match will be played on Feb. 6 at Olembe Stadium.

RESULTS:

Cameroon- Burkina Faso: 2-1

Ethiopia-Cape Verde: 0-1