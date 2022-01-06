Eriksen: In the ambulance I thought my football career was over

He was revived on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He was not allowed to stay at Italian club Inter Milan because Serie A rules do not allow him to play with a device he has had fitted to regulate his heart.
But he does now want to continue his playing career and is targeting the Qatar World Cup in November. His agent says a return to England may appeal for the former Tottenham Hotspur player.Eriksen said that before the fateful game with Finland in June, everything was business as usual.
"I felt really good," he remarked, saying he then felt a cramp in his calf before the collapse.
"That's not the plan," he added when asked if he feared another collapse.
