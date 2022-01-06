Haberler Football Eriksen: In the ambulance I thought my football career was over

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen briefly wrote off his football career immediately after collapsing at the European Championship.

"In the ambulance, I thought: hang up my boots. It's over. I'm not going to play football any more," the 29-year-old said as Danish broadcaster DK issued his full interview on Thursday after putting out snippets earlier in the week.

He was revived on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was not allowed to stay at Italian club Inter Milan because Serie A rules do not allow him to play with a device he has had fitted to regulate his heart.

But he does now want to continue his playing career and is targeting the Qatar World Cup in November. His agent says a return to England may appeal for the former Tottenham Hotspur player.Eriksen said that before the fateful game with Finland in June, everything was business as usual.

"I felt really good," he remarked, saying he then felt a cramp in his calf before the collapse.

"That's not the plan," he added when asked if he feared another collapse.

