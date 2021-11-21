Solskjaer sacked as Manchester United manager

United, who made the decision in the wake of United's 4-1 defeat at Watford, announced on Sunday they have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge while the club look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.
A statement said: "Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision."
Former United striker Solskjaer was appointed caretaker boss in December 2018 to replace Jose Mourinho. The Norwegian became the first United manager to win his first six league games, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby, and was handed the permanent role the following March.
DİĞER