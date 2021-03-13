Haberler Football Man City's Gundogan once again named player of month

For the second month in a row, English football club midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been named player of the month, the league announced on Friday.

"Proud to win the @PremierLeague Player of the Month award again-but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team @ManCity. Thanks to everyone!" Gundogan said on Twitter.

Gundogan, 30, became the first player to win back-to-back winning the prize for February.

By scoring four goals and one assist in the month, Gundogan became the first German to win the accolade more than once, the added in the statement.

Gundogan, who moved to the Sky Blues in 2016 from , led the team to win 2018 and 2019 Premier League titles.

The German-born midfielder with Turkish roots has scored 36 goals in 196 appearances for the team.



