Klinsmann quits as Hertha Berlin manager

German football icon Jurgen Klinsmann stepped down as manager of Hertha Berlin on Tuesday, just 10 weeks after taking charge of the Bundesliga club.

The 1990 World Cup winner, who replaced Ante Covic last November, cited a lack of trust as the reason for his unexpected departure.

"We were on a very good path in a relatively short time. Despite some difficult fixtures, we are now six points away from the relegation zone and I am convinced that Hertha will stay up," he said in a statement.

Hertha were in the relegation zone when Klinsmann took over and are now placed 14th with 23 points. He won only three of his 10 games in charge and his last match was Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Mainz.

"For that task to be completed, as head coach, I need the trust of all the people involved. Unity, cohesion, and focus are essential in the fight against relegation. If they are not guaranteed, I cannot deliver on my potential as a trainer and cannot live up to my responsibility," said Klinsmann.

The former U.S. national team head coach clarified that he will continue to serve on Hertha's board.

Klinsmann's decision to quit caught the club management by surprise. "We were very surprised by what happened this morning. There were no previous indications of this decision, especially after the support shown throughout a busy winter transfer market in regards to signings," General Manager Michael Preetz said in a statement on the club's website.

Hertha Berlin were the biggest spender in Europe during the winter transfer window as they forked out a total of €78 million ($86 million) to acquire new players.