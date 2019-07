Trabzonspor to face Sparta Praha in UEFA Europa League

Turkey's Trabzonspor will face Czech's Sparta Praha in UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

The UEFA Europa League third qualifying round draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Trabzonspor were paired with Sparta Praha in the third qualifying round.

Turkey's Malatyaspor would also compete in the third qualifying round if they manage to eliminate Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana in the second qualifying round.

The winner of Malatyaspor / Olimpija Ljubljana tie will face the winner of Wales' Connah's Quay Nomads / Serbia's Partizan in UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.