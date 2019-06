Cameroon topple Guinea-Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 Tuesday in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F match in Ismailia, Egypt.

Yaya Banana scored a header off a corner kick in the 66th minute while a goal by substitute striker Stephane Bahoken clinched the victory for the team.

Cameroon currently top Group F with three points.

Benin and Ghana have one point each. Guinea-Bissau doesn't have any points after the first matches.

- Tuesday's results in Group F:

Cameroon - Guinea-Bissau: 2-0

Ghana - Benin: 2-2