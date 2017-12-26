First half of Turkish Super Lig ends

First half of Turkish Super Lig ended on Monday, as Osmanlispor football club beat Teleset Mobilya Akhisarspor 3-2 on Monday.

Basaksehir grabbed the first position as it finished the first half of 2017-2018 Season with 36 points.

Galatasaray followed Basaksehir with 35 points, after beating Goztepe 3-1 on Sunday, which was also the first match under Galatasaray's new manager Fatih Terim.

Third place was secured by Fenerbahce with 33 points.

Last two seasons' champion Besiktas has managed to finish in the fourth place with 30 points, after losing to Demir Grup Sivasspor 2-1 on Saturday.

Trabzonspor's Burak Yilmaz, Goztepe's Adis Jahovic, and Bafetimbi Gomis of Galatasaray scored 14 goals at the first half to become top goal scorers.