 Sivasspor dethrone Basaksehir in Super Lig – 11 Aralık 2017
    Sivasspor dethrone Basaksehir in Super Lig

    Sivasspor dethrone Basaksehir in Super Lig

    Basaksehir had to give up first seat after 1-0 loss in Sivas

    Sivasspor defeated Medipol Basaksehir 1-0 on Sunday evening in Turkey's Super Lig match.

    The match in Turkey's Central Anatolian Sivas province saw a resilient home team, as they found the first goal in the 17th minute and managed to hold on until the final whistle.

    Arouna Kone scored the eventually-winning goal for Sivasspor, as they managed to dethrone the Istanbul club from first spot.

    Galatasaray, who defeated Akhisarspor 4-2 on Saturday evening, currently guaranteed to finish the week in the driving seat with 32 points.

    Basaksehir were left with 30 points, while Sivasspor increased their total to 22 points.

