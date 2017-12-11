Sivasspor dethrone Basaksehir in Super Lig
Basaksehir had to give up first seat after 1-0 loss in Sivas
Sivasspor defeated Medipol Basaksehir 1-0 on Sunday evening in Turkey's Super Lig match.
The match in Turkey's Central Anatolian Sivas province saw a resilient home team, as they found the first goal in the 17th minute and managed to hold on until the final whistle.
Arouna Kone scored the eventually-winning goal for Sivasspor, as they managed to dethrone the Istanbul club from first spot.
Galatasaray, who defeated Akhisarspor 4-2 on Saturday evening, currently guaranteed to finish the week in the driving seat with 32 points.
Basaksehir were left with 30 points, while Sivasspor increased their total to 22 points.
