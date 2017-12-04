Basaksehir claim top spot in Turkish league

Medipol Basaksehir claimed top spot in Turkey's Super Lig on Sunday afternoon after defeating Osmanlispor 1-0 at Istanbul Fatih Terim Stadium.

Alexandru Epureanu's 57th-minute goal gave Basaksehir three points, therefore the lead for the first time in the season.

The team increased their total points to 30, and they are now one point ahead of Galatasaray, who lost to Besiktas 3-0 on Saturday evening.

Galatasaray had been leading the league since the first week, but they were moved down to second spot after being defeated.

Also on Sunday evening, Fenerbahce defeated Kasimpasa 4-2 to increase their total points to 26, re-claiming third place.

Giuliano was again on form, scoring two goals for Yellow Canaries. Roman Neustadter and Mathieu Valbuena also had their names in the scoresheet.

The league's 14th match week will end on Monday with two matches. Alanyaspor will host Kayserispor and Trabzonspor will take on Antalyaspor at home.

Here are the results of the weekend games played so far:

Akhisarspor - Yeni Malatyaspor: 0-0

Karabukspor - Goztepe: 0-1

Besiktas - Galatasaray: 3-0

Genclerbirligi - Sivasspor: 4-0

Konyaspor - Bursaspor: 0-3

Basaksehir - Osmanlispor: 1-0

Fenerbahce - Kasimpasa: 4-2