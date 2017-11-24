Basaksehir keeps hope alive with victory in Bulgaria
Istanbul team beats Bulgarians 2-1 in the fifth match of Group C of the UEFA Europa League.
Turkish soccer team Medipol Basaksehir beat the Bulgarian Ludogorets 2-1 in a Group C match of the UEFA Europa League in northwestern Bulgarian city of Razgrad.
Edin Višca's goal at 20 minutes and Kerim Frei's goal at 28 munites gave visitors a 2-0 led in the first half of the game at Ludogorets Arena.
In the second half Marcelo Nascimento da Costa of the Ludogorets sent a ball to Basakseir's net at 65 minutes but it only halved the deficit for the host.
Thus, the Istanbul team kept hope alive Tuesday after the end of the fifth week of the tournament. On the other hand, today's win would have confirmed Ludogorets' last-32 place.
After Thursday's games, Medipol Basaksehir's points increased to 5 and secured the third position in the group. Portuguese Club S.C. Braga leads the group with 10 points while Ludogorets is in the second position with 8 points.
- 24 November 2017, Friday
- Modified: 11:41
-
Muslera’ya ağır fatura!
Toplam 2
Yorum
asdf kaleci antrenöründe sıkıntı aramayın sakın !!
-
Mancini, Tosun'u istemedi!
Toplam 3
Yorum
GÖKHAN S Galatasaray kulübü BEŞİKTAŞ ın kapısından döndü.Galatasaray kulubü BEŞİKTAŞ a önerildi FAkat taraftar ve yönetim bu tutumu şık bulmadı
-
Mancini, Tosun'u istemedi!
Toplam 3
Yorum
GÖKHAN S O yüzden Cenk Beşiktaş ile anlaşırken Fenerbahçe iki katı para teklif etti gitmedi Cenk Ama galatasarayın kapısından döndü
Basaksehir keeps hope alive with victory in Bulgaria haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.