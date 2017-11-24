Basaksehir keeps hope alive with victory in Bulgaria

Turkish soccer team Medipol Basaksehir beat the Bulgarian Ludogorets 2-1 in a Group C match of the UEFA Europa League in northwestern Bulgarian city of Razgrad.

Edin Višca's goal at 20 minutes and Kerim Frei's goal at 28 munites gave visitors a 2-0 led in the first half of the game at Ludogorets Arena.

In the second half Marcelo Nascimento da Costa of the Ludogorets sent a ball to Basakseir's net at 65 minutes but it only halved the deficit for the host.

Thus, the Istanbul team kept hope alive Tuesday after the end of the fifth week of the tournament. On the other hand, today's win would have confirmed Ludogorets' last-32 place.

After Thursday's games, Medipol Basaksehir's points increased to 5 and secured the third position in the group. Portuguese Club S.C. Braga leads the group with 10 points while Ludogorets is in the second position with 8 points.