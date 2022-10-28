Fenerbahce draw 3-3 with Rennes in Europa League, coming back from 3 down

Fenerbahce drew 3-3 with French club Rennes on Thursday on UEFA Europa League Group B Matchday 5.

The Yellow Canaries came back from three goals behind and managed to salvage one point at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

Amine Gouiri drew early first blood for Rennes in the fifth minute, then Martin Terrier scored the French club's second goal in the 12th minute.

Gouiri netted another one in the 30th minute, but Fenerbahce's fortunes started turning around.

Before the first half concluded, Enner Valencia took one back in the 42nd minute and the half ended 3-1.

The Yellow Canaries' midfielder Miha Zajc scored in the 82nd minute, and six minutes later, Emre Mor leveled the score and the match ended 3-3.

The other Group B match, which ended with a 3-3 draw as well, was played between AEK Larnaca and Dinamo Kiev on Thursday.

With these results, Fenerbahce leads the Group B standings on goal difference while Rennes placed second, both with 11 points.

Larnaca lies in third spot with four points while Dinamo Kiev placed fourth with one point in the group standings.

PSV's 2-0 win against Arsenal in Group A and Manchester United's 3-0 victory against FC Sheriff in Group E got them visas to the UEFA Europa League knockout stage along with Hungarian club Ferencvaros and Belgian team Union SG.

Thursday's Results:

Zurich-Bodo Glimt: 2-1

PSV Eindhoven-Arsenal: 2-0

AEK Larnaca-Dinamo Kiev: 3-3

Fenerbahce-Rennes: 3-3

Ludogorets Razgrad-Real Betis: 0-1

Helsinki-Roma: 1-2

Malmo-Union St.Gilloise: 0-2

Union Berlin-Braga: 1-0

Manchester United-FC Sheriff: 3-0

Omonia-Real Sociedad: 0-2

Lazio-FC Midtjylland: 2-1

Sturm Graz-Feyenoord: 1-0

Freiburg-Olympiacos: 1-1

Nantes-Qarabag: 2-1

Crvena zvezda-Trabzonspor: 2-1

Ferencvaros-Monaco: 1-1