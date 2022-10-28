Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce draw 3-3 with Rennes in Europa League, coming back from 3 down

Fenerbahce draw 3-3 with Rennes in Europa League, coming back from 3 down

Fenerbahce drew 3-3 with French club Rennes on Thursday on UEFA Europa League Group B Matchday 5.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Ekim 2022 Cuma 12:31
Fenerbahce draw 3-3 with Rennes in Europa League, coming back from 3 down

Fenerbahce drew 3-3 with French club Rennes on Thursday on UEFA Europa League Group B Matchday 5.

The Yellow Canaries came back from three goals behind and managed to salvage one point at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

Amine Gouiri drew early first blood for Rennes in the fifth minute, then Martin Terrier scored the French club's second goal in the 12th minute.

Gouiri netted another one in the 30th minute, but Fenerbahce's fortunes started turning around.

Before the first half concluded, Enner Valencia took one back in the 42nd minute and the half ended 3-1.

The Yellow Canaries' midfielder Miha Zajc scored in the 82nd minute, and six minutes later, Emre Mor leveled the score and the match ended 3-3.

The other Group B match, which ended with a 3-3 draw as well, was played between AEK Larnaca and Dinamo Kiev on Thursday.

With these results, Fenerbahce leads the Group B standings on goal difference while Rennes placed second, both with 11 points.

Larnaca lies in third spot with four points while Dinamo Kiev placed fourth with one point in the group standings.

PSV's 2-0 win against Arsenal in Group A and Manchester United's 3-0 victory against FC Sheriff in Group E got them visas to the UEFA Europa League knockout stage along with Hungarian club Ferencvaros and Belgian team Union SG.

Thursday's Results:

Zurich-Bodo Glimt: 2-1

PSV Eindhoven-Arsenal: 2-0

AEK Larnaca-Dinamo Kiev: 3-3

Fenerbahce-Rennes: 3-3

Ludogorets Razgrad-Real Betis: 0-1

Helsinki-Roma: 1-2

Malmo-Union St.Gilloise: 0-2

Union Berlin-Braga: 1-0

Manchester United-FC Sheriff: 3-0

Omonia-Real Sociedad: 0-2

Lazio-FC Midtjylland: 2-1

Sturm Graz-Feyenoord: 1-0

Freiburg-Olympiacos: 1-1

Nantes-Qarabag: 2-1

Crvena zvezda-Trabzonspor: 2-1

Ferencvaros-Monaco: 1-1

DİĞER
Deniz Uğur’dan yeni hamle! Reha Muhtar’ın garsonlara saldırdığı görüntüler ortaya çıktı!
Beren Saat ile Kenan Doğulu gecelerde el ele yakalandı! Aşk-ı Memnu'daki rol arkadaşı Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ sorulunca...
Şenol Güneş'ten Dele Alli sözleri!
Beşiktaş Şenol Güneş'i resmen duyurdu
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Potada kötü haber: Bjelica 1 ay yok
F.Bahçe zirve koltuğuna oturdu! İşte puan durumu
💰DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU?
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2022 - İstanbul ezan saatleri
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Burak Yılmaz'dan Şenol Güneş paylaşımı! Burak Yılmaz'dan Şenol Güneş paylaşımı! 13:46
Trabzonspor taraftarlarına Sırbistan'da gözaltı Trabzonspor taraftarlarına Sırbistan'da gözaltı 13:42
Lens - Toulouse maçı saat kaçta? Lens - Toulouse maçı saat kaçta? 13:17
Karagümrük-G.Saray maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! Karagümrük-G.Saray maçının VAR'ı belli oldu! 12:37
G.Saray Karagümrük'e konuk oluyor! G.Saray Karagümrük'e konuk oluyor! 12:33
Mallorca - Espanyol maçı saat kaçta? Mallorca - Espanyol maçı saat kaçta? 12:10
Daha Eski
Şenol Güneş'ten Dele Alli sözleri! Şenol Güneş'ten Dele Alli sözleri! 11:45
Altınordu - Yeni Malatyaspor maçı saat kaçta? Altınordu - Yeni Malatyaspor maçı saat kaçta? 11:25
İşte Şenol Güneş'in teknik ekibi! İşte Şenol Güneş'in teknik ekibi! 11:16
Şenol Güneş konuştu! "Şampiyonluk ve 4 yıldız..." Şenol Güneş konuştu! "Şampiyonluk ve 4 yıldız..." 11:05
Beşiktaş Şenol Güneş'i resmen duyurdu Beşiktaş Şenol Güneş'i resmen duyurdu 11:05
G.Saray - F.Bahçe maçı saat kaçta? G.Saray - F.Bahçe maçı saat kaçta? 11:03