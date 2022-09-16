Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce secure comeback draw against Rennes in Europa League

Fenerbahce secured a comeback 2-2 draw against Rennes on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League clash.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 16 Eylül 2022 Cuma 11:47
Fenerbahce secured a comeback 2-2 draw against Rennes on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League clash.

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough in the first half, but Rennes scored the opener when French midfielder Martin Terrier made a close-range finish at Roazhon Park.

After two minutes, Terrier assisted his teammate Lovro Majer, and he scored to double the lead.

In the 60th minute, Irfan Can Kahveci made a classy long-range finish to narrow the gap to one.

Enner Valencia, who came off the bench, converted a stoppage-time penalty as the Istanbul football club salvaged a draw on the road.

Rennes finished the match with 10 men after their defender Hamari Traore was sent off for a foul on Kahveci.

Meanwhile, in the 25th minute, Kahveci netted a goal, but it was canceled for offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

Fenerbahce are in second place to collect four points while Rennes are at the top of Group B with the same points.

In another group B match, AEK Larnaca beat Dynamo Kyiv with a 1-0 score to raise their points to three at Krakow's Stadion Cracovii.

Dynamo Kyiv have no points so far.


