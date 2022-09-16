Fenerbahce secure comeback draw against Rennes in Europa League

Fenerbahce secured a comeback 2-2 draw against Rennes on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League clash.
Neither side was able to find a breakthrough in the first half, but Rennes scored the opener when French midfielder Martin Terrier made a close-range finish at Roazhon Park.
After two minutes, Terrier assisted his teammate Lovro Majer, and he scored to double the lead.
In the 60th minute, Irfan Can Kahveci made a classy long-range finish to narrow the gap to one.
Enner Valencia, who came off the bench, converted a stoppage-time penalty as the Istanbul football club salvaged a draw on the road.
Rennes finished the match with 10 men after their defender Hamari Traore was sent off for a foul on Kahveci.
Meanwhile, in the 25th minute, Kahveci netted a goal, but it was canceled for offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.
Fenerbahce are in second place to collect four points while Rennes are at the top of Group B with the same points.
In another group B match, AEK Larnaca beat Dynamo Kyiv with a 1-0 score to raise their points to three at Krakow's Stadion Cracovii.
Dynamo Kyiv have no points so far.