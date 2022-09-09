Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce oust Dynamo Kyiv in last gasp

Fenerbahce beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 in a UEFA Europa League Group B match at home Thursday as the victors' new signing Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal in injury time.

09 Eylül 2022 Cuma
Fenerbahce drew first blood as Brazilian defender Gustavo Henrique scored the header after a corner kick in the 35th minute at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium.

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Viktor Tsygankov scored in the area to level the match in the 63rd minute.

In the 92nd minute, Fenerbahce's Belgian forward Batshuayi was at the far post to slam a volley into the roof of the Dynamo Kyiv net.

Batshuayi, a recent arrival from England's Chelsea, scored in his debut.

Meanwhile, Turkish Black Sea team Trabzonspor lost to Hungary's Ferencvaros 3-2 in a Group H match in Budapest.

Norway's Tokmac Nguen scored double for Ferencvaros, and Malian forward Adama Traore added one for the home team.

Uruguayan forward Maxi Gomez and Türkiye's Umut Bozok were the scorers for Trabzonspor.

In a third-tier Europa Conference League, Türkiye's Medipol Basaksehir hammered Scotland's Hearts 4-0 in a Group A match in Edinburgh.

Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Stefano Okaka and Berkay Ozcan scored for Basaksehir.

Demir Grup Sivasspor from Türkiye drew with Czech opponents Slavia Prague 1-1 in a Group G match at home.

The Czech club's forward Peter Olayinka made it 1-0 with an early goal but Diaa Sabia scored the equalizer for Sivasspor in the 27th minute.

