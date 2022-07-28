Haberler Fenerbahçe Dynamo Kyiv beat Fenerbahce to advance to 3rd round of Champions League qualification

Dynamo Kyiv beat Fenerbahce to advance to 3rd round of Champions League qualification

Dynamo Kyiv defeated Fenerbahce 2-1 Wednesday after extra time to advance to the third round of the UEFA Champions League qualification.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Temmuz 2022 Perşembe 08:33
Dynamo Kyiv beat Fenerbahce to advance to 3rd round of Champions League qualification

Dynamo Kyiv defeated Fenerbahce 2-1 Wednesday after extra time to advance to the third round of the UEFA Champions League qualification.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

Fenerbahce were down to 10 men after Ismail Yuksek was handed a red card in the 54th minute.

Vitaliy Buyalskyi opened the scoring with a close-range finish in the 57th minute for Dynamo Kyiv.

Hungarian defender Attila Szalai leveled the margin for host Fenerbahce in the 89th minute with a good header.

Defender Oleksandr Karavayev scored a late winner in the 114th minute as Dynamo Kyiv advanced to the next stage in Istanbul.

In the 70th minute, Enner Valencia missed a penalty shot for Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, the first leg clash ended with a goalless draw in Dynamo Kiev's home match played at the Miejski Stadium in Lodz, Poland last week.

With this result, the Turkish football club will compete in the UEFA Europa League.

DİĞER
59'luk taze gelin Seda Sayan aşk sarhoşu! Genç eşi Çağlar Ökten'in kollarında dans etmeye doyamadı!
Can Yaman’ın yeni sevgilisi ortaya çıktı! Gönlünü sarışın İtalyan oyuncuya kaptırdı
Maç sonu olay sözler! "Takımda görmek istemiyorum"
G.Saray'dan Kluivert hamlesi! Teklif yapıldı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Italian striker Pedro joins Fenerbahce from Cagliari
Portugal star Nani joins Melbourne Victory
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022 - 28 Temmuz barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu? İşte son veriler!
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
💥ÇILGIN SAYISAL LOTO ÇEKİLDİ
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Konyaspor - Bate maçı saat kaçta? Konyaspor - Bate maçı saat kaçta? 09:16
Usta isimden flaş yorum! "Fenerbahçe'nin sıkıntısı..." Usta isimden flaş yorum! "Fenerbahçe'nin sıkıntısı..." 09:16
Jesus'a flaş eleştiri! "Bunlar çok ciddi hatalar" Jesus'a flaş eleştiri! "Bunlar çok ciddi hatalar" 08:39
Maç sonu olay sözler! "Takımda görmek istemiyorum" Maç sonu olay sözler! "Takımda görmek istemiyorum" 08:15
F.Bahçe'ye Brezilyalı stoper! F.Bahçe'ye Brezilyalı stoper! 01:16
İşte UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde toplu sonuçlar İşte UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde toplu sonuçlar 01:03
Daha Eski
İşte UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde toplu sonuçlar İşte UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde toplu sonuçlar 01:00
Süper Lig devinden Batshuayi bombası! Süper Lig devinden Batshuayi bombası! 00:35
Avrupa Ligi’nde rakip Slovacko Avrupa Ligi’nde rakip Slovacko 00:27
Bir bakışta 90 dakika Bir bakışta 90 dakika 00:24
G.Saray'dan Kluivert hamlesi! Teklif yapıldı G.Saray'dan Kluivert hamlesi! Teklif yapıldı 00:15
G.Saray'dan Kluivert hamlesi! Görüşmeler başladı G.Saray'dan Kluivert hamlesi! Görüşmeler başladı 00:13