Dynamo Kyiv beat Fenerbahce to advance to 3rd round of Champions League qualification

Dynamo Kyiv defeated Fenerbahce 2-1 Wednesday after extra time to advance to the third round of the UEFA Champions League qualification.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

Fenerbahce were down to 10 men after Ismail Yuksek was handed a red card in the 54th minute.

Vitaliy Buyalskyi opened the scoring with a close-range finish in the 57th minute for Dynamo Kyiv.

Hungarian defender Attila Szalai leveled the margin for host Fenerbahce in the 89th minute with a good header.

Defender Oleksandr Karavayev scored a late winner in the 114th minute as Dynamo Kyiv advanced to the next stage in Istanbul.

In the 70th minute, Enner Valencia missed a penalty shot for Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, the first leg clash ended with a goalless draw in Dynamo Kiev's home match played at the Miejski Stadium in Lodz, Poland last week.

With this result, the Turkish football club will compete in the UEFA Europa League.