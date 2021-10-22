Fenerbahce Beko lose to Real Madrid in away EuroLeague game

Real Madrid's Fabien Causeur was the highest scorer of the game with 16 points at the WiZink Center.

Thomas Heurtel finished with 10 points and Vincent Poirier scored five points and 17 rebounds in the home win.

For Fenerbahce, French guard Nando de Colo played with 11 points, while Czech center Jan Vesely produced 10 points.

Fenerbahce suffered their third defeat while Real Madrid secured their fourth victory in the EuroLeague this season.

Thursday results:

Anadolu Efes - UNICS Kazan: 71-68

Zalgiris Kaunas - FC Bayern Munich: 73-75

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv - Panathinaikos OPAP Athens: 77-73

AX Armani Exchange Milan - LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne: 73-72