Mesul Ozil likely to wear No. 67 jersey for Fenerbahce

In a Twitter post, Ozil tweeted "67" with a heart emoji, in an apparent reference to the first two digits of the postal code of his hometown Zonguldak in Turkey.

Earlier, Fenerbahce stated on the public disclosure platform (KAP) that the club has started negotiations on the transfer of Ozil.

Ozil, a German national of Turkish descent, joined Arsenal in 2013 after three successful seasons at Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he helped the Los Blancos win a La Liga title, a Spanish Cup, and a Spanish Super Cup.

With 44 goals and 77 assists in 254 games in England, he played a critical role as the Gunners won four FA Cup trophies and reached the UEFA Europa League final in a span of six years.

However, amid a dip in form and fractious relations with current manager Mikel Arteta and his predecessor Unai Emery, Ozil has gone from having limited playing time to being completely frozen out of the Arsenal first team.

Left out of this season's Premier League and Europa League squads, Ozil has not made an appearance for the London side since last March.