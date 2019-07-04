Fenerbahce sign Max Kruse

German forward Max Kruse joined Turkish football team Fenerbahce on a free transfer, the club announced on Wednesday.



Kruse has signed a three-year contract with Istanbul club.



Istanbul giants welcomed the German star on the club's official website with photos of Kruse wearing the yellow-and-navy-blue Fenerbahce jersey.

Fenerbahce's new star will wear the number 10 jersey next season.

Kruse played for St.Pauli, SC Freiburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, VfL Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen during his career and produced 74 goals in 250 Bundesliga games.



He scored 12 goals and made 14 assists in 36 matches with Werder Bremen last season.



31-year-old German forward also made 14 appearances and produced 4 goals for his national team.

