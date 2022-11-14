Turkish Super Lig match postponed after Istanbul explosion

A Sunday Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match in Istanbul was postponed after an explosion in the city.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Twitter that the match between Besiktas and Fraport TAV Antalyaspor was put off to a later date.

The week 14 game was due to be held at 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) at Besiktas' home ground Vodafone Park in Istanbul's European side.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the explosion on Istiklal Avenue left at least six people dead and injured 53 others. The blast could be a suspected act of terrorism, he added.

Turkish football clubs Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor offered condolences, and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the explosion.