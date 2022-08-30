Haberler Beşiktaş Fenerbahce taste narrow defeat against Konyaspor in away game

Fenerbahce taste narrow defeat against Konyaspor in away game

Istanbul side Fenerbahce lost to Arabam.com Konyaspor 1-0 on Monday in the fourth week of the Turkish Super Lig.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 30 Ağustos 2022 Salı 10:10
Fenerbahce taste narrow defeat against Konyaspor in away game

Istanbul side Fenerbahce lost to Arabam.com Konyaspor 1-0 on Monday in the fourth week of the Turkish Super Lig.

Neither team were able to break the deadlock for the first half at the Yeni Eskisehir Stadium.

Forward Muhammed Demir scored the winning goal for his team, based in central Türkiye, with a header in minute 66.

Fenerbahce's Enner Valencia and Konyaspor's Adil Demirbag were each shown a red card by referee Arda Kardesler.

With this result, Konyaspor jumped to the fourth spot with eight points, while Fenerbahce dropped to fifth place, having seven points.


DİĞER
Çağlar Ökten'le evlenen Seda Sayan’a oğlundan veto gelmişti! Oğulcan Engin ile Seda Sayan düşman çatlattı!
Sosyal medya bu videoyu konuşuyor! Aysima ve Ayşe Mina kardeşlerin 'Nazende Sevgilim' performansı milyonlarca kez izlendi
Trabzonspor'da ayrılık! Resmi teklif geldi
Burak için Hollanda'da flaş sözler! "Can sıkıcı"
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Besiktas beat Fatih Karagumruk 4-1 in Turkish Super Lig
Beşiktaş Kübra Sevindik'i kadrosuna kattı
DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU? 30 AĞUSTOS 2022 altın gram fiyatı | Euro, dolar, sterlin kaç TL?
💥ÇILGIN SAYISAL LOTO ÇEKİLDİ Mİ? 31 Ağustos Çarşamba 2022 Sayısal Loto sonuçları - Çılgın Sayısal Loto sorgulama ekranı
PLAN YAPANLAR DİKKAT! Bugün hava nasıl olacak? - Son dakika İstanbul, Ankara, İzmir hava durumu 30 Ağustos 2022
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Manchester United Antony'yi açıkladı! Manchester United Antony'yi açıkladı! 15:43
Fenerbahçe'de Maxi Gomez gelişmesi! Fenerbahçe'de Maxi Gomez gelişmesi! 15:08
Burak için Hollanda'da flaş sözler! "Can sıkıcı" Burak için Hollanda'da flaş sözler! "Can sıkıcı" 14:40
12 Dev Adam Gürcistan'da! 12 Dev Adam Gürcistan'da! 14:33
Sivasspor'da Karagümrük mesaisi! Sivasspor'da Karagümrük mesaisi! 14:31
F.Bahçe ve PSG'nin eski golcüsü futbolu bıraktı! F.Bahçe ve PSG'nin eski golcüsü futbolu bıraktı! 14:23
Daha Eski
Hakem kararlarının değerlendirileceği yayın başlıyor! Hakem kararlarının değerlendirileceği yayın başlıyor! 14:18
Beşiktaş'ta flaş ayrılık! İşte yeni kulübü... Beşiktaş'ta flaş ayrılık! İşte yeni kulübü... 14:11
Filenin Efeleri'nde rakip Kanada! Filenin Efeleri'nde rakip Kanada! 13:48
Trabzonspor’da Peres’in durumu belli oluyor! Trabzonspor’da Peres’in durumu belli oluyor! 13:22
Trabzonspor'da ayrılık! Resmi teklif geldi Trabzonspor'da ayrılık! Resmi teklif geldi 13:17
Torreira Gaziantep FK maçın oynayacak mı? Belli oldu! Torreira Gaziantep FK maçın oynayacak mı? Belli oldu! 12:37