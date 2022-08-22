Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas beat Fatih Karagumruk 4-1 in Turkish Super Lig

Besiktas beat VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk 4-1 in a Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match Sunday at their home stadium Vodafone Park.

22 Ağustos 2022 Pazartesi
Besiktas beat VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk 4-1 in a Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match Sunday at their home stadium Vodafone Park.

Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, who arrived from English club Burnley in July, scored his first goal for Besiktas with a header in the 17th minute.

Cameroonian winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou was unmarked and fired a right-footed shot in the area as Besiktas doubled the gap in the 34th minute.

One of the new signings, Jackson Muleka, scored a header for Besiktas in the 50th minute.

Muleka, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, scored his first goal for the Black Eagles.

Three minutes later, Fatih Karagumruk's Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne made a close-range finish after a corner kick.

Near the end of the match, Besiktas' French right-back Valentin Rosier, who received the ball in the area, unleashed a low shot to make it 4-1 for Besiktas.

Earlier Sunday, Medipol Basaksehir beat Yukatel Kayserispor 2-0

Second-place Besiktas have seven points in three matches.

Medipol Basaksehir have the same number of points as Besiktas but are leading the Super Lig on goal average.

Fatih Karagumruk rank 18th with no points.

