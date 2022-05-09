Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas, Fenerbahce share points in 1-1 draw in Turkish Super Lig derby

Besiktas, Fenerbahce share points in 1-1 draw in Turkish Super Lig derby

The Istanbul derby on Sunday between Turkish football teams Besiktas and Fenerbahce ended in a 1-1 draw.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Mayıs 2022 Pazartesi 07:26
Besiktas, Fenerbahce share points in 1-1 draw in Turkish Super Lig derby

The Istanbul derby on Sunday between Turkish football teams Besiktas and Fenerbahce ended in a 1-1 draw.

Filip Novak opened the early scoring from close range for the visitors in the sixth minute at Vodafone Park.

Three minutes later Beşiktaş missed a fine chance to equalize the score after Michy Batshuayi failed to score a penalty.

But the Black Eagles had another chance to level the match from the spot, and Rachid Ghezzal converted it successfully to make the score 1-1 in the 31st minute.

As neither side could break the tie in the second half, they shared points from the Turkish Super Lig derby.

With Sunday's game, Fenerbahce remains in second place with 69 points while Besiktas collected 55 points to rank seventh.

DİĞER
Kurt Efe ile anneliği tadan Başak Dizer'den sürpriz paylaşım! "Sarışınlarım benim" diyerek paylaştı sosyal medya coştu!
Yoga kursunda iğrenç olay! Hipnoz halinde önce taciz sonra tecavüz etti
Aslan'a transfer kaynağı! Premier Lig ekibi...
Çakar'dan flaş yorum! "Hakemin verdiği penaltılar..."
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Pjanic'ten G.Saray'a Vidal müjdesi! Resmi hamle geldi
Besiktas, Giresunspor share spoils in goalless match
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
BAKIRKÖY - KİRAZLI METRO HATTI NE ZAMAN AÇILACAK?
MERKÜR RETROSU NE ZAMAN?
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Dikkat çeken sözler! "Maçın adamı..." Dikkat çeken sözler! "Maçın adamı..." 08:20
Fiorentina - Sampdoria maçı ne zaman? Fiorentina - Sampdoria maçı ne zaman? 07:44
İki yıldıza şok sözler! "Takıma zarar verdiler" İki yıldıza şok sözler! "Takıma zarar verdiler" 07:39
Torino - Atalanta maçı ne zaman? Torino - Atalanta maçı ne zaman? 07:32
Fiorentina - Roma maçı ne zaman? Fiorentina - Roma maçı ne zaman? 07:21
Antalyaspor - Konyaspor maçı ne zaman? Antalyaspor - Konyaspor maçı ne zaman? 07:12
Daha Eski
Emirhan resitali! Emirhan resitali! 06:32
İki maç oynandı İki maç oynandı 06:31
Fırtına'dan görkemli şampiyonluk paylaşımı! Fırtına'dan görkemli şampiyonluk paylaşımı! 01:25
🔴 A SPOR CANLI YAYIN | Sabah Sporu 🔴 A SPOR CANLI YAYIN | Sabah Sporu 01:02
Aslan'a transfer kaynağı! Premier Lig ekibi... Aslan'a transfer kaynağı! Premier Lig ekibi... 01:02
F.Bahçe'den Jesus çıkarması! Portekiz'de görüşecekler F.Bahçe'den Jesus çıkarması! Portekiz'de görüşecekler 01:01