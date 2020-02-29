Beşiktaş wins with Burak Yılmaz's goals aganist Alanyaspor

Aytemiz Alanyaspor's Brazilian forward Junior Fernandes broke the deadlocks in the 37th minute with his header to give the home team a 1-0 lead. In the 70th minute of the match, Yilmaz equalized with a header, making it 1-1 at Bahcesehir Okullari Arena.

Yilmaz scored the winning goal from a penalty kick in the 87th minute to clinch victory for Besiktas.



Here are the fixtures for the week 24:

Saturday:

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Kasimpasa

Trabzonspor - Caykur Rizespor

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Fenerbahce

Sunday:

Yukatel Denizlispor - BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor

MKE Ankaragucu - Demir Grup Sivasspor

Galatasaray - Genclerbirligi

Monday:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Goztepe

Medipol Basaksehir - Gaziantep FK