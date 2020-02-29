Beşiktaş wins with Burak Yılmaz's goals aganist Alanyaspor
Besiktas forward Burak Yilmaz helped his team beat Aytemiz Alanyaspor 2-1 with his second-half goals. With this victory, Besiktas moved to the fifth spot with 40 points in the Turkish Super Lig.
Aytemiz Alanyaspor's Brazilian forward Junior Fernandes broke the deadlocks in the 37th minute with his header to give the home team a 1-0 lead. In the 70th minute of the match, Yilmaz equalized with a header, making it 1-1 at Bahcesehir Okullari Arena.
Yilmaz scored the winning goal from a penalty kick in the 87th minute to clinch victory for Besiktas.
Here are the fixtures for the week 24:
Saturday:
Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Kasimpasa
Trabzonspor - Caykur Rizespor
Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Fenerbahce
Sunday:
Yukatel Denizlispor - BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor
MKE Ankaragucu - Demir Grup Sivasspor
Galatasaray - Genclerbirligi
Monday:
Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Goztepe
Medipol Basaksehir - Gaziantep FK
- 29.02.2020
- Güncelleme: 29.02.2020 16:36
-
Fenerbahçe'de hedef Alman ekolü! İşte 3 aday
Toplam 1
Yorum
AHMET GÜRSOY MÜVEDAT İYİ BİR OYUNCU OYUNUYLA KİŞİLİĞİYLE TAKDİRE DEĞER KİŞİ BENCE SORUN TAKIM OYUNUNDA YANİ SİSTEMDE
-
Okan Buruk: Galibiyeti Mehmetçiğimize armağan ediyoruz
Toplam 1
Yorum
OKAN HOCA YENİ BİR İMPARATOR GELİYOR GELİYOR BİR İMPARATOR DAHA. YÜREKTEN BAŞARILAR OKAN HOCAM. YÜREKTEN BİR GS LI SAYGILAR
-
Galatasaray'da 'Fenerbahçe kenetlenmesi'! O maç kapalı gişe...
Toplam 1
Yorum
MECBURSUN ŞAMPİYON OLMAYA İMPARATOR BU DURUMA GELDİKTEN SONRA ŞİMDİ İŞİN DAHA ÇOK ZOR İMPARATOR. SENİ ŞAMPİYONLUKTAN BAŞKA BİR ŞEY TATMİN ETMEZ.
Beşiktaş wins with Burak Yılmaz's goals aganist Alanyaspor haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.