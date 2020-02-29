Beşiktaş wins with Burak Yılmaz's goals aganist Alanyaspor - Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri - Fotomaç
29 Şubat 2020, Cumartesi
Beşiktaş beat Alanyaspor with Burak's goals!

wins with 's goals aganist

Beşiktaş wins with Burak Yılmaz's goals aganist Alanyaspor

Besiktas forward Burak Yilmaz helped his team beat Aytemiz 2-1 with his second-half goals. With this victory, Besiktas moved to the fifth spot with 40 points in the Turkish Super Lig.

Aytemiz 's Brazilian forward Junior Fernandes broke the deadlocks in the 37th minute with his header to give the home team a 1-0 lead. In the 70th minute of the match, Yilmaz equalized with a header, making it 1-1 at Bahcesehir Okullari Arena.

Yilmaz scored the winning goal from a penalty kick in the 87th minute to clinch victory for Besiktas.


Here are the fixtures for the week 24:

Saturday:

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Kasimpasa

Trabzonspor - Caykur Rizespor

Fraport TAV - Fenerbahce

Sunday:

Yukatel Denizlispor - BtcTurk

MKE Ankaragucu - Demir Grup Sivasspor

Galatasaray - Genclerbirligi

Monday:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Goztepe

Medipol Basaksehir - FK

