Fenerbahce Beko beat Barcelona, Anadolu Efes defeated by Maccabi in EuroLeague

Fenerbahce Beko beat Barcelona 81-73, while Anadolu Efes was defeated by Maccabi Tel Aviv 64-86 in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Friday.

Fenerbahce Beko beat Barcelona 81-73, while Anadolu Efes was defeated by Maccabi Tel Aviv 64-86 in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Friday.

Johnathan Motley led the Yellow Canaries to victory against Barca with 16 points, while Marko Guduric contributed to the score with 15 points at Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul.

Nikola Mirotic dropped 19 points for Barcelona.

In the other game of the evening, Wade Baldwin IV led Maccabi to victory against Anadolu Efes with 23 points, while Efes' top scorer was Will Clyburn with 12 points at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul.

Barcelona is placed 3rd with 18 wins and 10 losses, while Fenerbahce Beko climbed to the 4th spot with 17 wins and 10 losses in the league table.

Maccabi Tel Aviv lie in 8th spot with 15 wins and 13 losses, while the reigning EuroLeague champions Anadolu Efes is placed 10th with 13 wins and 14 losses in the standings.

