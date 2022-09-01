EuroBasket 2022 Group A: Türkiye hungry for victory

Türkiye craves major success as the team prepares to face off with Montenegro, Georgia, Spain, Bulgaria, and Belgium in Group A of the 2022 European Basketball Championship (FIBA EuroBasket 2022) knockout phase.

Group clashes are scheduled to be played in the Tbilisi Arena, Georgia, on Sept. 1-7.

Their most recent games have ended poorly for Türkiye, coached by Ergin Ataman. The team tasted two straight defeats in official clashes, with a road game against Latvia (111-85) and home clash with Serbia (79-72) at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers.

Having never won the Euros and reached the EuroBasket final just once in 2001, Türkiye is part of the group's preliminary round action, but the team will fight without Miami Heat star Omer Yurtseven.

Hoping to taste success in Georgia, the Turkish team want to put an end to their run of poor performances with the golden generation.

NBA stars Cedi Osman of the Cleveland Cavaliers will headline the 12-man squad, playing together with Furkan Korkmaz of the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets,

Another key player on the Turkish squad's roster is EuroLeague superstar Shane Larkin (Anadolu Efes).

Türkiye will compete in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, where they will face Montenegro, Bulgaria, Georgia, Belgium, and Spain in the first stage of the tournament as the top four teams from each group move to the final stage in Berlin.

Here is Türkiye's 12-man squad:

Alperen Sengun, Bugrahan Tuncer, Cedi Osman, Ercan Osmani, Furkan Korkmaz, Melih Mahmutoglu, Onuralp Bitim, Sadik Emir Kabaca, Sertac Sanli, Shane Larkin, Sehmus Hazer, Yigitcan Saybir.

The knockout stage of the event is scheduled for Sept. 10-18.

Spain has some serious individual talents at their disposal. Despite some losses like Sergio Llull, they are one of the favorites in the fight for the gold medal.

Llull was diagnosed with a minor injury during the FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers clash versus Iceland. The muscle injury forced the 34-year-old star out of the list of available players.

The Reds (La Roja), currently ranked no. 6, will also be missing other players, including Ricky Rubio, Alex Abrines, Santi Aldama, and Victor Claver, for various reasons.

Under the helm of Italian head coach Sergio Scariolo, the Spanish team was in very good form during the world cup qualification as they emerged victorious over Iceland and the Netherlands.

The three-time European champs will take on Bulgaria on the first day of the tournament.

Spain's final roster is:

Usman Garuba (Houston Rockets), Juancho Hernangomez (Toronto Raptors), Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans Pelicans), Dario Brizuela, Lorenzo Brown, Alberto Diaz, Rudy Fernandez, Jaime Fernandez, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Joel Parra, Jaime Pradilla, and Sebas Saiz.

Sept. 1:

Spain - Bulgaria

Turkey - Montenegro

Belgium - Georgia

Sept. 3:

Montenegro - Belgium

Bulgaria-Türkiye

Georgia - Spain

Sept. 4:

Bulgaria - Montenegro

Spain - Bulgaria

Türkiye - Georgia

Sept. 6:

Belgium - Türkiye

Montenegro - Spain

Georgia - Bulgaria

Sept. 7:

Türkiye - Spain

Bulgaria - Belgium

Georgia - Montenegro