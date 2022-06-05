Haberler Basketball Anadolu Efes to face Fenerbahce Beko in Turkish basketball league's playoff finals

Anadolu Efes to face Fenerbahce Beko in Turkish basketball league's playoff finals

After eliminating Galatasaray Nef on Saturday, Istanbul's Anadolu Efes will take on city rivals Fenerbahce Beko in the 2022 ING Basketball Super Lig finals.

Basketball Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 05 Haziran 2022 Pazar 08:10
Anadolu Efes to face Fenerbahce Beko in Turkish basketball league's playoff finals

After eliminating Galatasaray Nef on Saturday, Istanbul's Anadolu Efes will take on city rivals Fenerbahce Beko in the 2022 ING Basketball Super Lig finals.

Anadolu Efes hammered Galatasaray Nef 104-77 to win the semifinal series 3-2, but their Serbian star Vasilije Micic suffered an injury.

One of the Anadolu Efes regulars, Micic, who plays as a guard, left the court on a stretcher due to an ankle sprain in the third quarter of the game.

He fell on his right ankle after hitting a three pointer as Anadolu Efes were leading the game 59-44 with six minutes and 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Micic, 28, scored 14 points for Anadolu Efes in 19 minutes.

The winners were led by Shane Larkin as the 29-year-old playmaker guard scored 28 points against Galatasaray Nef. He made six assists as well.

Anadolu Efes center Bryant Dunston added 14 points.

Galatasaray Nef's Senegalese center-forward Maurice Daly Ndour scored 20 points to be his team's top scorer.

Demarquis Dangelo Bost, a Galatasaray point guard, racked up 14 points. He also made five assists.

In the 2022 playoff finals, defending champions Anadolu Efes will play against Fenerbahce Beko.

Anadolu Efes had sealed ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahce Beko in the 2021 finals.

The final series will be played on best-of-five format and a team that bags three wins will be this season's champions.

DİĞER
'Noluyo Ya?'nın sevilen çifti Fırat Albayram ile Ceyda Kasabalı İstanbul'u terk etti! Oyuncu çiftin yeni işleri şaşırttı!
Tacizciye ibretlik ceza! Sanığın talebine kadın hakimden ders niteliğinde yanıt
Özbek'in çileği Witsel! Menajeriyle görüştü
Cenk Tosun'un babasından Beşiktaş'a transfer mesajı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Türkiye's Ergin Ataman candidate for assistant coach position in NBA
Turkish guard Bugrahan Tuncer inks new 2-year deal to stay at Anadolu Efes
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
💥İşte Çılgın Sayısal Loto sonuçları!
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Flaş eleştiri! "Ciddi şekilde irdelenmeli" Flaş eleştiri! "Ciddi şekilde irdelenmeli" 08:27
O isme övgüler yağdırdı! "Oyunun lideriydi" O isme övgüler yağdırdı! "Oyunun lideriydi" 08:03
Yunus Akgün'den Stefan Kuntz'a teşekkür Yunus Akgün'den Stefan Kuntz'a teşekkür 01:20
Yunus Akgün'den Stefan Kuntz'a teşekkür Yunus Akgün'den Stefan Kuntz'a teşekkür 01:20
Hazırlık! Hazırlık! 00:55
Stefan Kuntz: Çalışmamız gerek Stefan Kuntz: Çalışmamız gerek 00:54
Daha Eski
Adalara karşı gol keyfi Adalara karşı gol keyfi 00:53
4x4’lük galibiyet 4x4’lük galibiyet 00:50
Doğukan Sinik: Kazanmak için sahaya çıktık Doğukan Sinik: Kazanmak için sahaya çıktık 00:43
Hakan Ericson: Türkiye bizi çok zorladı Hakan Ericson: Türkiye bizi çok zorladı 00:42
Stefan Kuntz: O açıdan memnun değilim Stefan Kuntz: O açıdan memnun değilim 00:41
Milliler Uluslar Ligi'ne farklı başladı! Milliler Uluslar Ligi'ne farklı başladı! 00:40