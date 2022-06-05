Anadolu Efes to face Fenerbahce Beko in Turkish basketball league's playoff finals

After eliminating Galatasaray Nef on Saturday, Istanbul's Anadolu Efes will take on city rivals Fenerbahce Beko in the 2022 ING Basketball Super Lig finals.

Anadolu Efes hammered Galatasaray Nef 104-77 to win the semifinal series 3-2, but their Serbian star Vasilije Micic suffered an injury.

One of the Anadolu Efes regulars, Micic, who plays as a guard, left the court on a stretcher due to an ankle sprain in the third quarter of the game.

He fell on his right ankle after hitting a three pointer as Anadolu Efes were leading the game 59-44 with six minutes and 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Micic, 28, scored 14 points for Anadolu Efes in 19 minutes.

The winners were led by Shane Larkin as the 29-year-old playmaker guard scored 28 points against Galatasaray Nef. He made six assists as well.

Anadolu Efes center Bryant Dunston added 14 points.

Galatasaray Nef's Senegalese center-forward Maurice Daly Ndour scored 20 points to be his team's top scorer.

Demarquis Dangelo Bost, a Galatasaray point guard, racked up 14 points. He also made five assists.

In the 2022 playoff finals, defending champions Anadolu Efes will play against Fenerbahce Beko.

Anadolu Efes had sealed ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahce Beko in the 2021 finals.

The final series will be played on best-of-five format and a team that bags three wins will be this season's champions.