Anadolu Efes beat Bayern Munich 81-76 in EuroLeague

Defending champions Anadolu Efes sealed a 81-76 win over Germany's Bayern Munich in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Wednesday.

Shane Larkin led the Istanbul team to win by scoring 20 points at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul.

Adrien Moerman produced 17 points and Krunoslav Simon clocked up 13 points.

For the losing side, Augustine Rubit scored 15 points and Zan Mark Sisko finished with 11 points.

Anadolu Efes, who have already bagged the playoff ticket, are in fifth place with 16 wins and 11 loses in the EuroLeague standings.

Bayern Munich placed eight with 13 victories and 14 losses.