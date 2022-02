Marko Guduric dropped 17 points and Devin Booker scored 14 to lead the Turkish team to victory at the Mediolanum Forum.

Ben Bentil finished with 12 points and Malcolm Delaney dropped 11 points for the Italian side, who suffered their seventh loss of the season and are in third place in the standings.

Fenerbahce Beko are in10th spot in the EuroLeague standings with 11 wins and 10 losses.