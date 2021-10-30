Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris Kaunas 94-60 in EuroLeague Round 7

Efes' German center Tibor Pleiss was the high scorer with 17 points and seven rebounds at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall. Four more players registered double-digit points in the home victory. Filip Petrusev scored 14, Krunoslav Simon and Vasilije Micic each finished with 11.

Elijah Bryant added 10 points and seven boards. Lukas Lekavicius and Arturas Milaknis had 14 points each for Zalgiris Kaunas. Anadolu Efes got its second win while Zalgiris Kaunas tasted their seventh defeat without a EuroLeague victory for the season.

Friday results:

UNICS Kazan - Real Madrid: 65-58

Zenit St. Petersburg - Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gastei: 83-54

As Monaco - CSKA Moscow: 97-80

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens - LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne: 70-84