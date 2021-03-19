Haberler Basketball Vesely-led Fenerbahce Beko whip Lithuania's Zalgiris

Fenerbahce Beko hammered Lithuanian team 84-61 in a Turkish Airlines Thursday, with Czech star hugely contributing to their victory.

A Fenerbahce Beko member since 2014, Vesely tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to be the key player in the Round 30 game in Istanbul. Vesely played his 250th and 196th with Fenerbahce Beko. The 30-year-old played in 54 EuroLeague games with KK Partizan NIS in 2008-2011.

Then he played for franchises the until his move to Fenerbahce Beko in 2014. In addition to Vesely, Fenerbahce Beko's French playmaker scored 16 points and produced six assists Thursday.

Another Fenerbahce Beko player, , added 12 points. led Zalgiris with 12 points. American guard produced 11 points for the Lithuanian club. Zalgiris' racked up 10 points and made eight assists in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce Beko has 18 wins and 12 losses in the 2020-21 EuroLeague regular season.

Zalgiris has a 15-15 win/loss record.

In the next fixture, Fenerbahce Beko will face on March 26.



