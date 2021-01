Galatasaray women's basketball team has signed Angel McCoughtry, the Turkish club announced on Friday.

McCoughtry inked a contract with the Lions until the end of 2020-2021 season, Galatasaray announced. The US forward, 34, has played for Fenerbahce and Mersin Buyuksehir Belediyespor in Turkey and won two league titles with Fenerbahce.

Former WNBA player won two FIBA World Cups with her national team in 2010 and 2014.